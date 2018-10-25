Foodpanda India on expansion mode

Food delivery company Foodpanda India on Thursday announced the launch of its network in 30 additional cities across the country.

The company already has a presence in 50 cities and plans to expand to 100 cities by November-end, a press release said here.

"We continue to expand and aim at being present in at least 100 cities by focusing on building the largest and the most-preferred food experience platform," the release quoted CEO of Foodpanda India Pranay Jivrajka as saying.

The company is now present in the cities of Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Dehradun, Allahabad, Varanasi, Surat, Vadodara, Aurangabad and Bhopal, among others, the release said.