App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foodpanda India on expansion mode

The company already has a presence in 50 cities and plans to expand to 100 cities by November-end, a press release said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Food delivery company Foodpanda India on Thursday announced the launch of its network in 30 additional cities across the country.

The company already has a presence in 50 cities and plans to expand to 100 cities by November-end, a press release said here.

"We continue to expand and aim at being present in at least 100 cities by focusing on building the largest and the most-preferred food experience platform," the release quoted CEO of Foodpanda India Pranay Jivrajka as saying.

The company is now present in the cities of Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Dehradun, Allahabad, Varanasi, Surat, Vadodara, Aurangabad and Bhopal, among others, the release said.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 03:11 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Foodpanda India

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.