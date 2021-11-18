MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Foodlink raises $8 million from Plutus Wealth Management, others

The Series-B funding round also witnessed the participation of Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, Foodlink said in a statement.

PTI
November 18, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Foodlink, a luxury catering company, on Thursday said it has raised $8 million (Rs 59.34 crore) in funding led by Plutus Wealth Management.

The Series-B funding round also witnessed the participation of Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, Foodlink said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company will use these funds to expand its flagship business of luxury catering across newer geographies in India and overseas to take its luxury banquet brand called JADE Luxury Banquets to more cities.

The funding will be used to scale their casual dining restaurant business through its brands, India Bistro, China Bistro & Art of Dum.

The company has so far raised $23 million, including the current round.

Close

It received $15 million as part of its Series-A round from OAKS Asset Management in 2017.

"We are delighted to have Plutus on board and backing us for this next exciting phase of the Foodlink journey along with OAKS Asset Management, who has been a valuable partner over the last few years,” Sanjay Vazirani, founder of Foodlink said.

"Weddings in India are a recession-proof business, and the increased focus on high quality, hygienic food and formally organised vendors will strengthen Foodlink immensely,” said Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner at Plutus Wealth Management.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Foodlink #Plutus Wealth Management
first published: Nov 18, 2021 01:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.