May 28, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Food safety supervisors in all central govt dept canteens

The central government has decided to appoint food safety supervisors in all its departmental canteens.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The central government has decided to appoint food safety supervisors in all its departmental canteens. The supervisors will be trained by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), mandated to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption, an official statement said.

These supervisors will also be keeping an eye on 25 food handlers, it said.

As per the FSSAI norms, all departmental canteens, tiffin rooms etc have to be licensed to ensure safe food in central government offices.

These licensed canteens should have trained food safety supervisors, whose training should be completed by December 31, 2018, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry to all central government departments said.

All the central government organisations have been asked to nominate officers for the first training workshop, scheduled to start from June 16.

A total of 1,352 registered canteens and tiffin rooms are functioning in various central government establishments, the order added.

