App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Food park project: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister reaches out to Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna

Clarifying that the project has not been cancelled, a senior state government official today said Adityanath spoke to Acharya Balkrishna, MD of the Baba Ramdev-promoted firm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the process for Patanjali Ayurved to set up its Rs 6,000-crore food park, after the company said it was pulling out from the project due to non-cooperation from the state government.

Clarifying that the project has not been cancelled, a senior state government official today said Adityanath spoke to Acharya Balkrishna, MD of the Baba Ramdev-promoted firm.

"The Chief Minister has talked to Acharya Balkrishna and heard his grievances. There is no cancellation yet. They have been allotted land and the project is to be commenced. The CM has directed to expedite the process and also directed officers for the same," Principal Secretary Information, Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

The Haridwar-based company had proposed to invest up to Rs 6,000 crore to set up a plant over 425 acres of land along the Yamuna Expressway through its step-down firm Patanjali Food and Herbal Park.

related news

On Tuesday, Balkrishna said "We are cancelling the project as we did not get required clearances from the UP state government."

The company now plans to shift the project to some other state, he had said, adding, "We did not get any cooperation from the state government for this project."

Earlier, Patanjali had said that its Yamuna Expressway-based plant would produce goods worth Rs 25,000 crore annually, if it runs to its full capacity.

It would create 10,000 direct jobs, Patanjali had said.Patanjali is presently investing in mega food park projects, including in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Tezpur (Assam).
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.