Food isn't like retail where discounts are given for clearance of products, says NRAI

The food business is not like retail, and the clearance of items through deep discounting does not make sense, said National Restaurant Association of India on August 20, after having met restaurant aggregators such as Zomato over the issue of deep discounting offered for dining in restaurants.

It added that the restaurant aggregators have agreed to rejig their features in order to remove deep-discounts from their platforms.

"NRAI and aggregators were in agreement that technology is the backbone to enable restaurant discovery and a friction-less experience to the guests. However, guests should not be lured by devaluing the core product at a restaurant. Therefore it was decided, that all aggregators will rejig their features which will allow the restaurant-customer ecosystem to detox from addiction of deep-discounts that has crippled the industry," NRAI said in a statement.

The NRAI has been meeting restaurant aggregators after over 2,500 restaurants decided to opt out of them, citing a decline in their revenue due to deep discounts offered to the customers on their platform.

While Zomato offers a subscription service called Zomato Gold, which offers 1+1 meal options across select restaurants, companies such as EazyDiner are offering 50 percent discount schemes in restaurants in order to attract customers.

Zomato claims it has around 6,000 restaurant partners and 1 million subscribers of Gold.

"What hurts the most is, that these deep-discounts are funded by restaurant industry and not the aggregators. Moreover, as opposed to general perception, restaurants do not get any share of the proceeds that aggregators generate from guests as subscription fees," said NRAI.