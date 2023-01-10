 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Food for thought: JPMorgan lists ‘editing job’ with $30,000 dining budget

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

The firm is looking for a New York City-based food editor with both managerial and editing experience.

A similar job listing by JPMorgan seeks applications from writers based in Seattle, offering a pay package of $58,900-$80,000, and London. (Representative Image)

They say you can’t have your cake and eat it, too. JPMorgan is doing its bit to change that old adage, literally. The company has listed a job for a senior editor for its restaurant review service, The Infatuation, which the financial services major acquired in 2021. The role comes with a starting salary of $85,000-$130,000.

That’s not all. The chosen candidate will get a $30,000 annual budget for dining out.

The Infatuation role is for a New York City-based editor with both managerial and editing experience, the kind of person who would “lose sleep over a missing comma or a misspelled menu item”, the listing said.

Moreover, it added, “This position is an editing job and also very much an eating job — you’ll get a $30,000 annual restaurant budget for dining out. If that sounds amazing rather than intimidating to you, we should talk!” it added.

The editor will have to work closely with various writers on their restaurant reviews and guides, “helping them to hone their voices and find the perfect phrase, while also driving a high volume of content output,” said the job description.