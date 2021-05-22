MARKET NEWS

Food delivery personnel held in Hyderabad despite government order permitting their movement

About 150 of such personnel were detained at the Mehdipatnam check post, opposite Rythu Bazar.

Moneycontrol News
May 22, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST
Representative Image

Delivery personnel belonging to food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato have been stopped in Hyderabad by the Police.

As per Times of India reports, the vehicles of these persons have been seized despite the order issued by the state government stating that they will be allowed to move in the city post 10 a.m.

President of  All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Member of Legislative Assembly Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the detention of this personnel.

"G.O (Government Order) on lockdown in Telangana clearly states that food delivery is permitted. Why are delivery personnel being detained then?", he asked, further calling for their vehicles to be reinstated.

"if the govt has decided to not allow food delivery, then please amend the GO. Till such an amendment is made, food delivery personnel should not be stopped," he said.

Speaking on the matter a spokesperson for Zomato said: This was an unforeseen development since the official Government directive allowed food delivery as an essential service. We have paused our operations till we have clarity from the authorities keeping in mind the safety of our delivery partners.

Swiggy too has paused operations, as per a spokesperson. "While the government’s recent directive allows Swiggy to operate as an essential service not just for our food deliveries but also Genie and other services, we have paused our operations due to the on-ground challenges today. We’re prioritising the safety of deliver partners while we await clarity on this matter," the spokesperson said.
TAGS: #Hyderabad #Swiggy #Zomato
first published: May 22, 2021 06:18 pm

