Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Food delivery industry GMV recovered to 80% of pre-COVID levels: Zomato report

Zomato, which competes with Swiggy in India, said that out of the 83 percent restaurants that are not open for business, 10 percent have shut down permanently.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

India's food delivery industry has recovered 75-80 percent of pre-COVID levels. Recovery trends are strong and it is estimated that the industry will reach pre-COVID levels of business in the next 2-3 months.

The dining out industry, however, is yet to bounce back and is operating at 8-10 percent of pre-COVID levels, Zomato said in its latest report.

While the number of restaurants offering food delivery is at 70 percent of pre-COVID levels, about 5 percent of them did not offer food delivery services before the pandemic, suggesting that dining-in centric places have turned to food delivery.

Close

The report further states that companies offering work from home option to employees has led to a mass exodus of people from metros to other cities, said the report.

"One in every five Zomato customers, who lived in metro cities before the pandemic, have opened their app from a smaller town recently," the report states, adding that one-third of them have already started ordering food from their new location.

It says that reluctance of ordering food typically goes away after the first order.

Interestingly, ordering frequency of customers after their first order mid-COVID is the same as pre-COVID, which shows that the first order mid-COVID is key for customers to cross the hump of safety perception, the report said.

Zomato said that a slump in the dining-in industry is largely driven by consumers not stepping out due to fear of transmission and restaurants not opening up, even if the city is not in lockdown.

Even in cities where restrictions have been lifted, only 17 percent dining out restaurants are open for business, which are also running at low capacity, it said.

"Additionally, out of the 83 percent restaurants that are not open for business, 10 percent restaurants have already shut down permanently. We estimate that an additional 30 percent restaurants to not reopen at all," Zomato said.

The company, which competes with Swiggy in India, said that strong recovery in international markets paints an optimistic picture.

Zomato’s dining out transactions in markets like New Zealand, UAE and Portugal are already back to pre-COVID levels, it said.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 08:58 am

