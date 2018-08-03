Food aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato working towards delisting unlicensed eateries within 2 weeks

Food aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy are working with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the restaurant industry actively to make sure that all listed restaurants are compliant with safety guidelines, according to a report by Business Line.

"We are working with reputed third-party agencies to set up a support system and help expedite this process for them," a Swiggy spokesperson told the paper.

The move by the food aggregators comes after the FSSAI asked leading food aggregators to submit action plans to delist unlicensed and non-registered restaurants within two weeks.

The food regulator is also planning to conduct an audit of food aggregators to check their compliance levels with food safety regulations.

During a review meeting with 10 food aggregators — Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats, Foodpanda, Faasos, FoodCloud, Foodmingo, JusFood, Box8 and LimeTray — the food regulator found nearly 30-40 percent of restaurants on these platforms were either unlicensed or unregistered.

“In many cases, listed food businesses have recently applied for FSSAI license/registration but still do not possess them,” FSSAI noted.

Earlier, the regulator had directed these players to delist such restaurants or eateries by July 31 after receiving consumer complaints.

These measures are a part of a special drive to ensure compliance with food safety laws by all food operators.

"We have notified regulations that bring food aggregators and food e-commerce platforms within the purview of the food safety law, and we hope these platforms begin to take food safety seriously from a regulatory standpoint," Pawan Agarwal, CEO of FSSAI, told the paper.

Agarwal also appealed to the aggregators to begin using some of their resources in training and capacity building of restaurants for improving food safety and hygiene rather than focusing only on deep discounts and aggressive marketing.

In February, the FSSAI made it mandatory for e-commerce food services platforms to display the FSSAI licence or registration number of the listed restaurants on their platforms. In addition, food e-commerce players, excluding those that only provide listing or directory services, need to obtain an FSSAI licence.