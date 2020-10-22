Food aggregators like Swiggy come back to crease, courtesy IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has not just brought cheers to the entertainment-starved cricket fans during COVID-19, but has also gone ahead to revive the business of food aggregators and restaurant operators such as Swiggy, which claim to have achieved 150-200 percent of the pre-COVID order value in select markets.

The recovery has also been driven by opening up of restaurants, which is increasing the supply and a broader acceptance of food ordering among people, post the pandemic.

Ice creams, samosas see 20% rise in sales

Given that consumers enjoy snacking while watching matches, snacks and desserts such as ice creams, samosas and fries, specifically, have seen a 15-20 percent rise in the past month, following the launch of IPL, on Swiggy.

Overall, Swiggy claims that there has been an average recovery of 80-85 percent of pre-COVID order value across the country.

Without giving a month-wise breakup, Swiggy said it has delivered over 100 million orders since the lockdown was announced in March. Maharashtra-based Effingut Breweries said that the company has witnessed a 25-30 percent uptick in beer offtake and it was expecting another 10 percent by the time the game reaches the finale phase.

Swiggy did not talk about the correction in order volumes as well as the average ticket-size of the orders. However, following the pandemic, the average ticket-size of food orders have inflated with consumers focussing on food outlets, giving extra attention to safety and hygiene, even if it comes at a premium.



Before the pandemic, the average ticket-size of food ordering stood at Rs 250-350.

Recently, Zomato also stated that its business had bounced back to pre-COVID levels.

“Starting with the unlock phases, slowly and steadily, more and more restaurants opened their kitchens to satisfy the needs of crores of consumers who were placing orders online. This was further fuelled by the ongoing cricketing season, which has caused a surge in orders that are gradually touching pre-COVID values," Swiggy said in a statement.

"One month into the cricketing season, we are already seeing major cities reaching pre-COVID recovery values. Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad are the most active metro cities while Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow are the most active tier-2 cities this season," it added.

Swiggy claims that around 200 cities have now reached 90 percent of their pre-COVID gross merchandise value (GMV) levels with over 70 cities seeing a full recovery to their pre-COVID levels.

"Certain micro pockets within the country have also reached 200 percent of their pre-COVID value. Big food-delivery markets such as Bengaluru and Chennai are seeing very fast recovery. However, due to a lot of customer migration from these metros into tier 2-3 cities, they have reached their 80 percent GMV levels," it said.

Around 7,000 restaurants are being on-boarded per month on Swiggy, which is around 3,000 more than pre-COVID times.