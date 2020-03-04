App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Focusing on dynamic response that is below threshold of all-out war: Army Chief

Speaking at a seminar on land warfare here, the Army chief said the airstrikes on Balakot demonstrated that if one is skilful, escalation does not always lead to war.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Apart from strengthening its conventional prowess, India is focusing on a dynamic response along its western and northern borders that is below the threshold of an all-out war, Army chief Gen M M Naravane said on Wednesday.

India's northern border is aligned with China and the western border with Pakistan.

India's northern border is aligned with China and the western border with Pakistan.

Close

The army chief pointed out that Chinese dominance in the South China Sea showed small incremental steps achieved the aim without firing a single shot or inviting retaliatory action.

He also said the rise of non-state actors such as terrorists demands that victory in war is formulated in a nuanced manner.

ISIS was far more adept in using social media for devastating effects as compared to the 21st century armies of the US and the UK, Naravane added.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 11:12 am

tags #Balakot #China #Current Affairs #India #M M Naravane #war

