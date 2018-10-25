Focus on consolidation of Vodafone Idea network to create global scale infra: Kumar Mangalam Birla

App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said the newly-merged entity is working on upgrading and consolidating its combined infrastructure to pack-in better services for the masses.

"Our immediate focus of the merger is to consolidate these networks into one strong global scale network not only to handle current traffic but also to prepare for the future," he said at the India Mobile Congress 2018.

He added that "refarming of harmonised spectrum" will enable it to enhance wireless data capability by 3-5 times.

"Before we move in to 5G area, a lot needs to be done in leveraging current technology and investment, to the fullest," he said.

Earlier this year, the government approved the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, a move that created Vodafone Idea, the country's largest mobile phone operator worth more than $23 billion with a 35 percent market share.

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the non-executive Chairman and Balesh Sharma is the new CEO of the merged entity, which remains listed.

"India has begun its odyssey to become a digital economy... We are committed to making Digital India a reality," Birla said.

The merger of Idea and Vodafone has been envisioned with a view to creating a strong entity, he added.

The mega deal was announced by Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in March 2017 to take on competition from richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, whose entry shook up the telecom market with free voice calls and dirt cheap data offerings.

In the combined entity, Vodafone owns 45.1 stake, Aditya Birla Group 26 percent and shareholders of Idea Cellular 28.9 percent. The Aditya Birla Group has the right to acquire up to a 9.5 percent additional stake from Vodafone under an agreed mechanism with a view to equalising the shareholding over a period of time.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 08:53 pm

tags #Business #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

