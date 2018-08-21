Focus on 20 key brands to drive growth: GSK Pharmaceuticals

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals today said it has decided to concentrate on 20 key brands to drive growth going forward. "In keeping with our global approach on focusing our energy where it matters, GSK India has decided to focus on 20 key brands to drive growth in identified therapy areas," GSK India spokesperson said in an e-mailed response.

As part of its growth plans the company is also planning to aggressively expand its field force. "We will drive growth by increasing our field force by 30 per cent, from our current base," the spokesperson added.

Recently, while announcing the company's quarterly results, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD A Vaidheesh had said: " we are evolving our commercial operating model to invest resources on key products and patients/consumers to drive growth for our company".

Identified therapies will also be supported by incremental field force during the course of the year, he had said.

The company currently sells around 130 prescription drugs, vaccines and non prescription products in India.