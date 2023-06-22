F&O Manual: Nifty faces stiff resistance as wait for all time high gets longer

Analysts advise that traders should keep an eye on the aforementioned levels for the weekly expiry trade.

The resistance zone around the all-time high of 18,888 is proving to be an insurmountable gap for the Nifty bulls as the index continued to languish below that level for another day on June 22. The Nifty 50 index, as of 11.30 am, was down 0.1 percent or 17 points to 18,840. The Bank Nifty, which has been a drag in Nifty for a while, was up 0.17 percent at 43,932.5.

The weekly options, which is set to expire on June 22, saw heavy call writing at 18,900 and 18,850 creatine barriers for the index. Put writers were also active, and trying to create support at 18,800 and lower strikes.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivatives, Angel One, said it requires Bank Nifty to become active after trading in a range for almost a month.

“Once momentum returns to the banking sector, it will trigger optimism across the board and lead to trending moves in index-specific trades. Until then, the market may continue to experience choppy movements, especially index specific, and it is advisable to stick with a buy-on-dips strategy.” he advised.

In terms of price levels, not much has changed, and the immediate support zone remains at 18,700 - 18,600. On the upside, 18,940 - 19,000 can be considered as immediate resistance for the weekly expiry session.

Analysts advise that traders should keep an eye on the aforementioned levels for the weekly expiry trade.

Among individual stocks, short sellers were dominant. Traders were seen taking bearish bets on financials such as IDFC First Bank, AB Capital, RBL Bank, and Bank Baroda. India Cements and Lupin also saw short build up.

Meanwhile, long unwinding was seen in L&T Financial Holdings, M&M Financial Service, and Power Finance Commission.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.