F&O Manual: Bank Nifty rise as RBI holds rate, traders still cautious

Shubham Raj
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Futures contracts for both indices - Nifty and Nifty Bank - also showed positive momentum.

The market was in for a pleasant surprise as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left key rates unchanged on April 6, with both Bank Nifty and Nifty trading higher in the morning.

At 10.30 am, the Nifty was trading 42 points, or 0.24 percent, higher at 17,598. Similarly, the Nifty Bank jumped 0.26 percent to 41,105. Futures contracts for both indices also showed positive momentum.

