F&O Manual: Bank Nifty rise as RBI holds rate, traders still cautious

Futures contracts for both indices - Nifty and Nifty Bank - also showed positive momentum.

The market was in for a pleasant surprise as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left key rates unchanged on April 6, with both Bank Nifty and Nifty trading higher in the morning.

At 10.30 am, the Nifty was trading 42 points, or 0.24 percent, higher at 17,598. Similarly, the Nifty Bank jumped 0.26 percent to 41,105. Futures contracts for both indices also showed positive momentum.

The bars reflect a change in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.

Some traders, however, start trimming their expectations despite a slight jump in prices. They believe this can be a dead-cat bounce – a short-term recovery in a declining trend that does not indicate a reversal of the trend.

“We should wait for some time before taking long positions. Only SBI is lifting the Bank Nifty higher. There is more call writing than put writing happening,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based derivatives trader.

On the options front, the maximum put writing was at 40,900 followed by 41,000. The level of 41,200 was fought over by both bulls and bears as it saw call as well as put accumulation.

For the Nifty, 17600 was the fiercely fought-over level. For the day, the benchmark index may move around this level.

Among individual stocks, Chola Finance, Indian Energy Exchange and Godrej Properties were among those seeing a long buildup. This means traders are bullish on these counters.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Dabur and ONGC saw a short buildup as these counters were favoured by bears.

