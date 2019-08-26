FM's measures to help India face global challenges, says ICICI Bank

B Prasanna

Amidst a call for government intervention to shore up economic growth and receding market sentiment on corporate earnings, the finance minister announced a slew of measures towards confidence building and ease of doing business.

Echoing the essence of Prime Minister's call of "respect for wealth creators", Nirmala Sitharaman announced certain corrective measures.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) violations will no longer be treated as a criminal offence and will attract a civil liability instead. Similarly, the rollback of capital gains surcharge on both domestic and foreign investors is a positive approach towards investor communities.

The issue around the 'angel tax' which has clouded fresh capital infusion in startups amid concern on the tax scrutiny of valuations has also been withdrawn. The government has also proposed the creation of a cell, led by a member of the CBDT, to address I-T issue of startups. The finance minister has also promised a more comprehensive review of the recently imposed surcharge on HNI's income in FY22.

Recognising the importance of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the economic growth of the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced certain measures towards ease of doing business. She added that the MSME Act will be suitably amended to provide a single definition of MSME for taxation, investment and other business purposes.

MSMEs will also get their GST refund within 30 days from the date of application, a move that will ease the liquidity situation of such entities. Additionally, banks will be advised to issue an improved one-time settlement (OTS) policy to help MSMEs and retail borrowers settle their dues. This measure will bring transparency and improved turnaround time for customers.

With regard to the automobile sector which has been the bellwether of Indian manufacturing, the significant slowdown across product category was indeed worrisome for the economy at large due to the significant ecosystem around it. The industry outlook has been clouded by uncertainty relating to technological changes, worsening financing conditions due to NBFC crises and inventory glut before BS-VI changes.

It is heartening to note that the government has been quick to respond, announcing a few demand-boosting measures, which include: a) increasing the annual depreciation on all vehicles by 15 percent to 30 percent for all those purchased by March 2020; b) postponing the increase in registration charges to June 2020; and c) lifting the ban on purchase of new vehicles by government departments, to replace the old one. Sitharaman mentioned that a new scrappage policy will also be considered in due course.

To ensure that tax assessment and scrutiny become faceless, the provision to issue all income tax notices, summons and orders through a centralised computer system having unique identification number will help address the persecution angle in favour of the tax assessee. Also, by putting a deadline of three months on disposal of reply to such notices will also help in accelerating the dispute resolution process.

To facilitate credit growth, the Finance Minister has also announced the up-fronting of capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore in PSU banks which has the potential to create scope for Rs 5 lakh crore of additional credit for the economy. For the struggling housing finance sector, the commitment to provide additional line of funding of Rs 20,000 crore through National Housing Bank will help in providing additional liquidity to Housing Finance Companies at reasonable rates.

Additionally, the finance minister's statement that the government is cognisant of the issues around stuck housing projects, particularly in NCR and Mumbai region and a separate set of measures for housing sector will be announced next week is a welcome development.

From a market implication perspective, the widespread consultative approach adopted by the Finance Ministry post the Union budget to counter the current economic slowdown is likely to work as a positive feedback loop and will yield dividend. The equity markets remains captive to earnings outlook and fund flows in the near term but measures announced by the FM yesterday will be positive on the margin.

As far as the bond market is concerned, the measures announced so far are insignificant from a fiscal perspective and hence will be a big relief as it clearly eschews fiscal pump priming. With both government and RBI remaining focused on better transmission of easier rates to the Corporate sector, the measures announced would allay fear of fiscal profligacy and keep an upside check on sovereign yield curve. The rupee will, however, remain hostile to worsening global trade environment and a measured depreciation overtime will be a positive development from a CAD and BOP perspective.

The government's economic policies need to constantly focus on all four factors of production viz., land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship. The dream of a $5 trillion Indian economy by 2024 will only be achieved if the new motto of "Sabka Vishwas" is applied equally in the area of economy and entrepreneurship.

With the Government stepping up its consultative process and entering into frequent dialogues to create a conducive environment for industry, financing and entrepreneurship, we do believe that the domestic industry will gradually be better prepared to face a challenging global environment.