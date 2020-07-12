FMCG wrap: Lockdown may hit companies' Q1 FY21 earnings

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FMCG wrap: Lockdown may hit companies' Q1 FY21 earnings

Britannia will be announcing its first quarter results for FY21 on July 17, ITC on July 24, Marico on July 27 Nestle on July 28, and Dabur on July 30.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Representative image
Representative image

Financials of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies are likely to see a significant impact in the first quarter (April-June) of FY21 due to impact of the COVID-19 enforced lockdown on supply chain and manufacturing, according to brokerage firms.

Most brokerage houses expect cumulative sales decline of 20.5 percent YoY, EBITDA decline of 30.5 percent and PAT decline of 28.9 percent YoY in 1QFY21.

Result season began with Tata Consultancy Services on July 9.

Close

Among FMCG companies, Britannia will be announcing its first quarter results for FY21 on July 17, ITC on July 24, Marico on July 27 Nestle on July 28, and Dabur on July 30.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Unilever and Godrej Consumer Products are yet to disclose their result dates.

The lockdown which started on March 22, has been extended until July 31.

Delhi and Maharashtra are highly affected states with most number of COVID-19 cases.

Channel liquidity issues and urban slowdown, particularly in the discretionary categories, may led to sales decline of FMCG companies.

Brokerage houses said most companies in the sector have curtailed ad spend and new launches due to persisting weak demand.

Both these factors are likely to check what would otherwise have been a much sharper EBITDA margin decline given the plunge in sales YoY, significant downtrading, and lower premium and discretionary product sales due to pantry loading.

As per brokerage reports most companies have indicated that there will be stronger recovery in small towns and rural areas compared with metros that are experiencing a slow recovery due to higher number of Covid-19 cases.

According to a Q1 preview report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, “In June 2020, near-normalcy was witnessed in several staples categories with some of the discretionary demand also surprisingly bouncing back in the month. However, whether this sustains given the worsening situation on the COVID front in several parts of the country – especially in large urban clusters – remains to be seen.”

Brokerage firm Emkay believes staples were less affected, with food companies outperforming due to higher in-home consumption during the lockdown period. Britannia and Nestle may be beneficiaries of this trend.

The brokerage house sees some players benefitting from higher usage hygiene/healthcare products while most affected by restrictions on manufacturing and sale of non-essential personal care products in April as well as slower recovery in consumer demand thereafter.

The lockdown impacted alcohol and cigarette categories as sales were lost for the entire April and some parts of May as well.

The lockdown which started from March 22 has been extended to July 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 that includes restriction on flights and other transport across states of India.

Presently, with nearly 6.5 lakh cases and average 20,000 new cases added per day, the peak is expected to be around the corner.

Despite Unlock 1.0 that began in the second week of June, a majority of manufacturing facilities are still operating below optimum levels.

A key reason for under-utilisation of capacities is the unavailability of skilled workers.

The impact of lockdown was also evident in January-March results detailed by FMCG companies.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 11:31 am

tags #Business #earnings #FMCG

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.