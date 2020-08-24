172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|fmcg-shows-highest-discrepancy-in-background-check-during-april-jun-says-report-5749701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

FMCG shows highest discrepancy in background check during April-Jun, says report

Causes of discrepancies can barely be controlled, however, discrepancy cases can surely be curbed with smarter recruitment systems, planned processes and an unbiased autonomous background screening provider, the report observed.

PTI

The FMCG sector has witnessed the highest discrepancies in information provided by job aspirants during background checks in the April-June quarter, according to a report.

Discrepancies -- the mismatch between information given by a candidate and the actual facts found out by an organisation through background check -- in the FMCG sector was at 15.3 percent as against the industry average of 9.7 percent, according to the report 'Employment Screening Trends Report: India' by comprehensive background screening solutions provider First Advantage.

The report is based on data available with First Advantage. The report said that while many companies have reduced hiring or implemented a hiring freeze, there are organisations hiring as usual and in the second quarter of 2020.

Other industries like healthcare, banking, BPO, e-commerce and logistics, financial services, manufacturing, pharma and telecom also display discrepancy percentages way above the industry average of 9.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the report said.

Almost all the industries like consulting, engineering and infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, IT, and telecom increased their percentages in terms of alternative mode of verification in the employment component during April-June, it added.

Causes of discrepancies can barely be controlled, however, discrepancy cases can surely be curbed with smarter recruitment systems, planned processes and an unbiased autonomous background screening provider, the report observed.

"In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, serious implications are not just towards people's health and healthcare services but there is a growing impact on employment and hiring across industries."

Recruitment is taking place in most of the industries that are digitizing and automating their work processes.

"Few industries that are actively hiring during this time are industries working directly with the vulnerable category of people—health care, transportation, and food or grocery delivery—where background check is a critical safety step in the hiring process," First Advantage India Head - Commercial, Amit Singh said.

He said although background screening in India is not a mandate like in the US and other developed countries, the awareness and importance of screening backgrounds is vastly growing in the country.

"The 2020 background screening data from across industries has clearly shown that desperate times need desperate measures which need to be sustainable, auditable and ethical and will further become the foundation of 2021,” he opined.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Business #FMCG #HR #jobs

