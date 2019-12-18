App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FMCG sector sees showing signs of a revival after 6 quarters, say experts

The FMCG industry employs close to three million directly and almost 10 million people indirectly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India’s Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry is showing signs of a revival, industry stalwarts from the sector said at CII’s National FMCG Summit held in Mumbai on December 18.


“Since liberalization, the FMCG sector has made significant contributions to India’s growth story and the sector has persistently maintained robust double-digit growth rates,” said Bharat Puri, Chairman, CII National Committee on FMCG and Managing Director, Pidilite Industries .


The sector, as a whole, is showing signs of a revival. The companies that are doing well are those that are innovative, that have built enduring brands, and are looking after our planet, Puri said.


He pointed out that business leaders must quickly pivot to invest in strategies that will bring back double digit growth by increasing penetration to serve more consumers.


The FMCG industry employs close to three million directly and almost 10 million people indirectly.


Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India said, “Growth is an attitude, not a birthright,” and said that companies should blame the slowdown to their mindsets.


“The mindset of my company is to 'leave the GDP worry to economists', our job is to see that growth happens everyday,” he said.


Recalling Nestle’s Maggi crisis, Narayanan said it helped the company rebuild the fundamentals of the company's purpose, trust and values.


He called the slackening faced by the industry a “patch.” “We have not gone underground,” he said.


Narayanan pointed to the big changes that have impacted the sector—the rise of millennials, expanding digitization, and the proliferation of choices for the consumer.


“Consumption trends have changed – it is more experiential, experimental, more health conscious, and more socially and environmentally focused,” he said.


Nikhil Prasad Ojha, Partner, Bain & Company, also said that though growth has slowed down over the last six quarters, “We are now seeing some green shoots. There is light at the end of the tunnel.  We expect the FMCG industry to regain stronger growth sometime in 2020.”

He said the industry also played a role in the slowdown, pointing to companies that cut down on advertising, innovations and new product launches.



First Published on Dec 18, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #Business #CII #Companies #FMCG

