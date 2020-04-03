FMCG major Marico Ltd ties up with Swiggy, Zomato for delivery of essential items

FMCG player Marico Limited has tied up with food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato to launch an initiative to enable the delivery of essential food items to consumers. It has introduced the 'Saffola Store' on the food delivery platforms, via which consumers can order essential food items under the Marico portfolio — Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil.

Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer- India Sales and Bangladesh Business, Marico Limited, said, “As India grapples with the unprecedented global pandemic, it is incumbent on every one of us to come together and extend our support. As one of India’s leading consumer companies, we are working towards ensuring the availability and easy access of essential food items to consumers. In an effort towards this, we have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to provide Saffola and Coco Soul products to individuals’ doorstep in a safe manner.”

The service is currently available on Zomato in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR and will soon be extended to other cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad starting next week, the company said in a statement. Meanwhile, Marico's Swiggy stores have started delivery in Gurugram and the service will be extended to the rest of Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai this weekend.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which was followed by the announcement of a 21-day lockdown, the delivery of essential goods in various parts of the country has taken a hit. Through its latest launch, Marico aims to ensure the uninterrupted supply of some such items to consumers.