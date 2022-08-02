English
    FMCG industry recovers on higher urban consumption: Report

    Data analytics firm NielsenIQ on Tuesday said the overall consumption has revived as unit volume has increased on a sequential basis in the April-June quarter but on an annual basis, it had a negative growth of 0.7 per cent in the latest quarter under review.

    August 02, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST
    Representative image.

    The country’s FMCG industry reported a 10.9 per cent growth in terms of value in the June quarter, helped by a rise in consumption even though the rural markets remained sluggish in non-food segments, says a report.

    In the April-June 2022 period, the urban markets revived with positive volume growth of 0.6 per cent but the rural markets reported a negative growth of 2.4 per cent.

    "The industry also observes positive momentum in volume along with price-led growth. The volume growth which was 4.1 per cenr in last quarter (January-March) has improved to some extent at 0.7 per cent in (April-June) 22,” NielsenIQ said in its FMCG Quarterly snapshot report. NielsenIQ Managing Director India Satish Pillai told
