FMCG, dairy firms betting on strong double-digit sales growth this summer season

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Mother Dairy, one of the leading sellers of milk, dairy beverage products and Ice creams, said it is already "witnessing a surge in demand" with rising temperature and expects the trend to continue in the coming days.

Demand for ice creams and cold beverages like Cola have surged because of the onset of early summer and sales are likely to grow in strong double-digits this season, according to top executives of FMCG and dairy firms.

The summer season will also get a tailwind in the form of an abatement of the pandemic with increased consumer mobility. This will also help the out-of-home (OOH) segment, where the companies expect a sharp rise in sales after a slump of two years.

Companies are ready with new and innovative offerings anticipating strong demand for their products this season and have started building inventory.

