FMCG consumption grows by 10% in urban areas, rural purchases low: Kantar Worldpanel

Fast Moving Consumer Goods or FMCG products consumption in urban areas has seen a growth rate of 10 percent in the period between March and June, K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Kantar Worldpanel told CNBC-TV18.

On the other hand, growth in the sector for rural areas has been low due to logistical issues and low purchases in the month of April.

Giving rural growth numbers, Ramakrishnan said that household FMCG volume in rural markets grew by 5 percent in May and equally in June.

Ramakrishnan expects rural markets to boom further aided by good monsoon.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ramakrishnan said, staples have seen a moderate growth rate while categories such as hygiene have seen a significant growth with 25 percent of households buying sanitisers In March-June as against a mere 1.5 percent last year.

Along with sanitisers, floor cleaners as a category grew 80 percent year-on-year between March-June in urban markets.

He also pointed out that convenience foods like noodles, sauces and jams, biscuits and salty snacks witnessed sharp growth in March to June.

During the same period, consumption growth of biscuits grew by 48 percent, instant noodles rose by 36 percent & sauces saw a growth of 32 percent.

On the other hand, grooming categories such as hair oil, hair colour and talcum powder lost share.

Further, soft drinks and beverage category also suffered owing to lesser out of home consumption.

According to Ramakrishnan, Delhi and Maharashtra were the worst hit in terms of consumption and purchases.

“It is Important that these markets bounce back as they are high value markets,” he said.

Going forward, he feels, urban markets may see a bit of a slowdown in the next 2-3 months and believes there will be a positive sentiment in the rural markets.

The lockdown which started from March 22 has been extended to July 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 that includes restriction on flights and other transport across states of India.

Presently, with nearly 6.5 lakh cases and average 20,000 new cases added per day, the peak is expected to be around the corner.

Despite Unlock 1.0 that began in the second week of June, a majority of manufacturing facilities are still operating below optimum levels.

A key reason for under-utilisation of capacities is the unavailability of skilled workers.

The impact of lockdown is also evident in January-March results detailed by FMCG companies.

Marico posted 51.12 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 194 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 399 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever reported a 3.43 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,520 crore for March quarter, compared with Rs 1,574 crore in the same quarter last year.