you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FMCG companies increase production, push for more items as essential

This comes as demand for essentials is strong while retain stock dwindles

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)
Representative Image (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

Many fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have sought a broader list of products classified as ‘essential’ as they move to expand capacities, the Hindu BusinessLine reported.

This comes as demand for essentials is strong while retain stock dwindles. Supply chains are operating at 50 percent capacity and labour shortage also continues under the coronavirus lockdown. To tackle this, companies have involved local communities, it said.

For most FMCGs, operating capacity is at 50-60 percent and with the situation on manufacturing and distribution side improving, they are looking for value-added products to be added on essential items list by states and local authorities, the report added. An example being that coconut oil is classified as essential, but hair oil is not.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Eveready has already received permission to partially operate and manufacture batteries in Lucknow, Haridwar and Matia subject to guidelines and workforce restrictions.

ITC has also increased production at 100 factories, with the “highest protocols of hygiene and safety”, a company spokesperson told HBL. The person added that easing restrictions in agriculture and transportation will progressively prepare for a recovery stage.

Meanwhile, all factories of Dabur India are operational and the company is trying to maximise output of medicines, hygiene products, hand sanitisers and daily essentials, Executive Director – Operations Shahrukh Khan said. He, however, did point out to the supplier constraints as many MSMEs fall within hotspots and this affect functioning.

As per Edelweiss Securities, the situation should further improve over the next two weeks due to the relaxations brought in from April 20, provided COVID-19 cases remain under control.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

