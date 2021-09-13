FM Sitharaman says protection through vaccination can minimise risks to economic recovery

"I am glad that the government's vaccination effort is going well," Sitharaman said.

Finance Minister Sitharaman said protection through vaccination against COVID-19 can remove some of the risks to economic recovery.

"Within the country, the risk is that we have to keep going with the vaccination against COVID-19. If protection from coronavirus is given to people through vaccination, I think that will eliminate many related risks. Therefore, I am glad that the government's vaccination effort is going well," she said during an interview to CNN-News 18.

The Finance Minister noted that nearly 75 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

"So, with this, I am confident that if there is a third wave, God forbid, we will be able to face it," Sitharaman told the news channel.

In India, a total of 74.38 crore doses have been given since the beginning of the immunisation drive, according to the health ministry's latest update. 56.48 crore individuals have taken their first doses, and 17.9 crore individuals are fully vaccinated.

Sitharaman also told CNN-News18 that the government will need to watch out for any potential economic impact of the situation in Afghanistan.

"Second challenge, which is extraneous, the developments in Afghanistan. I would think because it’s in our neighbourhood, even that is something we will have to be extremely watchful about. Does it have a bearing on the economy? We don't want it to have a bearing on the economy but, of course we will have to keep an eye," Sitharaman said.