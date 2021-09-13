MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

FM Sitharaman says protection through vaccination can minimise risks to economic recovery

The Finance Minister noted that nearly 75 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

"I am glad that the government's vaccination effort is going well," Sitharaman said.

Finance Minister Sitharaman said protection through vaccination against COVID-19 can remove some of the risks to economic recovery.

"Within the country, the risk is that we have to keep going with the vaccination against COVID-19. If protection from coronavirus is given to people through vaccination, I think that will eliminate many related risks. Therefore, I am glad that the government's vaccination effort is going well," she said during an interview to CNN-News 18.

The Finance Minister noted that nearly 75 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

Also read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says Panchjanya article on Infosys was 'not right'

"So, with this, I am confident that if there is a third wave, God forbid, we will be able to face it," Sitharaman told the news channel.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

In India, a total of 74.38 crore doses have been given since the beginning of the immunisation drive, according to the health ministry's latest update.  56.48 crore individuals have taken their first doses, and 17.9 crore individuals are fully vaccinated.

Sitharaman also told CNN-News18 that the government will need to watch out for any potential economic impact of the situation in Afghanistan.

"Second challenge, which is extraneous, the developments in Afghanistan. I would think because it’s in our neighbourhood, even that is something we will have to be extremely watchful about. Does it have a bearing on the economy? We don't want it to have a bearing on the economy but, of course we will have to keep an eye," Sitharaman said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Sep 13, 2021 11:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.