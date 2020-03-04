App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Sitharaman says amendments aim to decriminalise Companies Act

Another seven compoundable offences will be omitted altogether, while punishment for 11 compoundable offences will be limited to only fine and imprisonment will be removed completely.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 4 said that the majority of changes made to the Companies Act pertains to removal of those sections which result in criminalisation.

Sitharaman added that the Cabinet had suggested 72 changes to 65 sections of the Companies Act, with a priority on decriminalising the Act.

Out of the 66 compoundable offences, 23 have been decriminalised, she noted, adding that these 23 offences will now be dealt with under an in-house adjudicating framework.



Of these, seven compoundable offences will be omitted, while punishment for 11 compoundable offences will be limited to fine alone and imprisonment will be removed completely.

Five offences will now be dealt with under different alternative frameworks, the finance minister said. She also mentioned that the quantum of penalties for the six defaults which were decriminalised earlier will also be reduced.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies Act #India #Niormala Sitharaman

