FM Sitharaman on divestment: PSUs need to be run more efficiently to ensure productive use of taxpayers’ money

The government believes public sector undertakings can be run more efficiently with help from better professional skills that may be available outside, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while sharing her thoughts on the government's divestment proposals announced in Budget 2021.

Sitharaman said the government is answerable for the taxpayers' money being used more productively and more efficiently so when the government is not running the institutions most efficiently, it is better they are run privately.

Speaking at an event organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA), Sitharaman said: "The divestment of units is not because we want them to lose down. We want them to be kept up and running because for an economy like ours which has a very high demand for many of these items of production such as steel, coal, copper. PSUs are there for decades now and the economy still needs all of those products."

We need the capacity to be ramped up, more expansion and production of many such products are required for the economy so I hope the Indian business leaders will understand this as it is being stated and make the best out of it. After the corporate rate tax reduction, I have been waiting to see greater investments from the private sector in India, Sitharaman added.

Urging the industry to make India the fastest growing economy, Sitharaman said: "Tax rates have been brought down, policy consistency is being underlined and ease of doing business is still going further. I would like to see private investors and private industry to come to India.

"I have been waiting to see expansion happening, I've been waiting to see greater investments from the private sector in India," she said.

To revive growth, the government in September 2019 slashed the corporate tax rate by almost 10 percentage points.

She pointed out that the government has chosen to shift away from the practice of identifying which item of which company will be sold off or divested. It has instead identified core sectors where its presence will be kept at a bare minimum and the rest will be for public-private partnership or complete disinvestment.

The budget has also spoken about how the financial sector is going to be made a lot more robust. Other than privatisation that is being linked to the financial sector, opening up of insurance is a very clear indication that the money which is waiting outside, the people who are interested in sovereign funds want to come into India and get clarity on the financial sector policies of the government"

Commenting on the increase in the insurance sector FDI limit to 74 percent from 49 percent, Sitharaman said: "