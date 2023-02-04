FM Sitharaman on Adani issue: 'Regulators monitoring the situation'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 4 said regulators are monitoring the developments on the Adani group and they are independent to function. Banks and Life Insurance Corporation came out with their exposure to the Adani group. The Reserve Bank of India released its statement on the same, the finance minister said.

"The market has functioned in prime condition. SEBI (the Securities and Exchange Board of Idia) has worked on it well," Sitharaman said at a post-budget press conference in Mumbai. The Adani group faced a crisis after a research report from US short seller Hindenberg alleged lapses in its accounting and valuation.

The shares of Adani group firms have plummeted since then.

