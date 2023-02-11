 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FM Sitharaman on Adani issue: India’s regulators very experienced, seized of the matter

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 11, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

The finance minister was speaking to the media after the conclusion of the meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s central board of directors.

“India’s regulators, and I am sitting in the company of a very senior regulator, one of the oldest regulators…India’s regulators are very, very experienced. And they are experts in their domain,” Sitharaman said on February 11 in the Capital at the conclusion of a meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) central board of directors.

“The regulators are fairly seized of this matter. They are on their toes, as always, and not just now,” the finance minister added.

Sitharaman was addressing the media along with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following the customary post-Budget board meeting of the central bank which takes place in New Delhi.