FM Sitharaman on Adani issue: India’s regulators very experienced, seized of the matter

India’s financial sector regulators are extremely experienced and are on top of the entire row that has erupted following the publication of the report on the Adani group by Hindenburg Research late last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

“India’s regulators, and I am sitting in the company of a very senior regulator, one of the oldest regulators…India’s regulators are very, very experienced. And they are experts in their domain,” Sitharaman said on February 11 in the Capital at the conclusion of a meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) central board of directors.

“The regulators are fairly seized of this matter. They are on their toes, as always, and not just now,” the finance minister added.

Sitharaman was addressing the media along with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following the customary post-Budget board meeting of the central bank which takes place in New Delhi.

Sitharaman’s comments come after the Supreme Court, on February 10, asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India to suggest ways to protect Indian investors from the sort of market volatility that engulfed the Indian stock markets following the release of Hindenburg Research’s report.

The apex court asked the capital markets regulator to apprise it of the extant regulatory framework for investor protection and if more measures were needed to strengthen the mechanism. It also asked whether the government would agree to set up a committee to come up with suggestions on the mechanism as well as its constitution.

Hindenburg Research’s report, published by the New York-based short-seller on January 25 after a two-year investigation, alleged multiple types of malpractices, including stock price manipulation by the promoters of the Adani group. Following the report’s publication, the listed Adani group companies lost over $100 billion of their total market capitalisation and led to the cancellation of flagship company Adani Enterprises’ Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer.