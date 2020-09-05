FM Sitharaman launches State Business Reform Action Plan 2019: All you need to know

Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana top the rankings for states in the State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 Ranking, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a conference on September 5.

She acknowledged their effort in continuously implementing the schemes under the action plan, which helps in the ease of doing business in the country.

This ranking is based on the implementation of the business reform action plan. Some of the key focus areas are access to information and technology, the setting up of a single window system, construction permit enablers and land administration, according to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Sitharaman, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri released the ranking list on September 5.

“India’s steadfast commitment to reforms is evident from the steady climb to 63rd rank in 2019 in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Ranking from 142nd rank in 2014,” Goyal said, adding that if a state has a high ranking, it does not mean it is superior to others in any way. "Efforts put in by all states count."

According to Press Information Bureau of India, 36 states/Union Territories have participated in the implementation of State Business Reform Action Plan 2019.



India is one of the few Countries which has Sub-National Ranking, @DIPPGOI has been ranking States since 2015 on the basis of implementation of State Business Reform Action Plan 3/3

— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 5, 2020

This ranking has been taking place since 2015 on the basis of implementation of State Business Reform Action Plan, PIB said in a tweet, adding that India is one of the few countries where sub-national ranking takes place.

“The government has been making efforts to streamline business regulation through a single-window system, labour law reforms, reforms in Disputes Act, etc to make doing business quick and economical," Piyush Goyal said at the conference.