FM Sitharaman confident about strong GDP growth, says basket-based inflation steady

Nirmala Sitharaman said fighting inflation is top priority of the government.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that basket-based inflation is steady while prices of specific items like tomatoes or onions could be subjected to the vagaries of extreme or deficit rains in pockets where they are grown.

"But all the perishables, and also vegetables, because they are all short duration, and because the way in which the monsoon… it (inflation) can be recurrence… based on one of the commodities that itself gets 200 or 300 (percent), therefore influences the basket. But overall, I think the basket itself is steady," the finance minister told Economic Times in an interview.

On the Q1 GDP growth, she expressed confidence that the economy will continue to grow beyond that as people will spend during the festive season and demand situation will remain robust well until after December.

Sitharaman also hinted at the prospect of a rate cut decision not being taken in sync with that of US. She also added that globally growth pangs have reached central banks' doors and this has resulted in hitting the pause button. The FM also reiterated that fighting inflation has to be multi-pronged approach and not just with interest rates.

"I think since somewhere in the middle of last year, the Indian central bank has looked at our economy from our needs rather than syncing its activities with the other central banks. So, to that extent, the ‘high for long’ may not be anywhere close to what our banks, our central bank is thinking is my understanding," the FM said.

Speaking recently at the B20 summit, Sitharaman said, "my priority is to tame inflation."

Retail inflation climbed to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July due to spiralling prices of tomatoes and vegetables.

On the first quarter GDP numbers, the FM said that it "should be good."

The National Statistical Office is scheduled to release the GDP numbers for the first quarter on August 31. She also added that the "green shoots' of private capital expenditure can be felt on back of the government's push for capital expenditure.