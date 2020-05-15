App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Sitharaman announces legal framework to help farmers with prices

The measure is a part of the Rs 20-lakh-crore relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced a legal framework to help farmers with produce prices and quality.

The "facilitative legal framework will be created to enable farmers for engaging with processors, aggregators, large retailers, exporters, etc in a fair and transparent manner", Sitharaman said.

Also read: Government reaches out to agriculture sector on third day of stimulus measures

The minister was speaking to the media for the third successive day to share the details of the Rs-20 lakh-crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

The first tranche of announcements by the minister focussed on small businesses. On May 14, she listed a string of measures for migrants and rural areas to alleviate some of the coronavirus pain.

Private sector investment in provision of inputs and knowhow in the agriculture sector was hampered since there was a lack of an enforceable mechanism for crop price, the government said in a statement.


The legal framework will facilitate risk mitigation for farmers, assured returns and quality standardisation .



tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

