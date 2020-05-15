FM Sitharaman announces legal framework to help farmers with prices

The measure is a part of the Rs 20-lakh-crore relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced a legal framework to help farmers with produce prices and quality.
The "facilitative legal framework will be created to enable farmers for engaging with processors, aggregators, large retailers, exporters, etc in a fair and transparent manner", Sitharaman said.
The minister was speaking to the media for the third successive day to share the details of the Rs-20 lakh-crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.
Private sector investment in provision of inputs and knowhow in the agriculture sector was hampered since there was a lack of an enforceable mechanism for crop price, the government said in a statement.
The legal framework will facilitate risk mitigation for farmers, assured returns and quality standardisation .
