FM says Centre committed to paying GST compensation; does not give timeline

The FinMin however, did not reply to questions on by when the Centre clear the dues of states.
With states not being paid compensation for loss of revenue due to GST implementation since August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 12 said the Centre will honour its commitment and no one should have doubt.
Replying to the debate on supplementary demands for grants, she said the central government has released Rs 9,783 crore in excess of collections made from GST cess.She, however, did not reply to questions on by when the Centre clear the dues of states.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 09:50 pm