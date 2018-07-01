FM Piyush Goyal suggests annual system for filing GST returns

Union minister Arun Jaitley said advanced Income Tax collections saw a 44 percent rise on account of the Goods & Services Tax (GST). He was speaking at an event marking 1 year since the rollout of GST. He added that there was a 12 percent increase in tax collections despite the initial teething issues.

Jaitley stated that efforts are being undertaken to reduce the number of items under the 28 percent tax bracket. "India had one of the most complicated tax structures before implementation of GST on July 1 last year, leading to fragmented markets, with no free flow of goods. With the implementation of GST, India is now a unified market."

He said total tax collection since the rollout of GST stood at Rs 8.2 lakh crore. "The government learned from its earlier attempts to implement GST and took into account the concerns with regard to compensation to state governments."

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said getting rid of 'inspector raj' was a key focus during implementation of GST. He called it an 'example of India’s collaborative federalism' and suggested an annual system of filing tax returns.

In June, GST revenue mop-up rose to Rs 95,610 crore as against Rs 94,016 crore in the previous month, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said. In April, the collection was over Rs 1.03 lakh crore. “It's (Rs 1 lakh crore) not the norm still. We hope to bring it (GST revenue) to the level of Rs 1 lakh crore (every month),” he stated.

Adhia said average monthly collection in the previous fiscal has been Rs 89,885 crore. "If bogus bills are not issued, then revenues would improve further in the coming months."

(With inputs from PTI)