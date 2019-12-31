FM Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on December 31: Key highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided an outline of the Rs 100-lakh-crore National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) on December 31. The announcement was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the $5-trillion economy by 2024. Sitharaman said a task force was in place to draw up the infra pipeline.

Below are the highlights of the press conference headed by the finance minister:

-A total of Rs 51 lakh crore has been spent on infrastructure in the last six years.

-A total of 63 percent of the total infrastructure project pipeline have been already firmed up

-The task force has come with a compilation of Rs 102-lakh-crore worth of projects which are to be added in the next two-three days. The finance minister said that another Rs 3 lakh crore worth of projects would be added in the next couple of weeks.

-Close to Rs 41.7 lakh crore worth of projects are under implementation.

These projects are spread across 22 departments and 18 states and union territories

-The Centre and states will contribute 39 percent to the NIP, with the private sector’s share will be 22 percent. The share of private sector is expected to increase its share to 30 percent.

-Power, urban infrastructure, railways, digital, renewables, health, water and digital sectors are the main projects funded under the NIP.

-An annual supplementary report will be updated every year to reflect any change in terms and conditions and engagement.