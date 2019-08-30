App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big announcement: Here's how bank boards will now be empowered

Sitharaman had also announced the merger of 10 public sector banks to form four new entities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on August 30, announced a slew of reforms to improve the governance of public sector banks (PSBs).

To empower the PSB boards further, Sitharaman announced that the board committee of PSBs can appraise the performance of position of general manager and above.

PSBs can also recruit a Chief Risk Officer from the market, and the banks will be given freedom to hire the officer at market rates to ensure quality personnel. These boards can also decide a system of individual development plans for all senior executive positions.

Close

To strengthen the board committee system, Sitharaman said that flexibility will be given to boards of large PSBs to enhance sitting fees of Non-Official Directors (NODs). These boards will also be given the mandate to reduce/rationalise board committees. Sitharaman also announced that MCB loan sanction thresholds be enhanced by up to 100 percent.

related news

To enhance the effectiveness of NODs, they will perform a role analogous to independent director. Boards will also be given a mandate for the training of directors, and the NOD’s performance will be reviewed annually on a peer review basis. To bring about development in leadership, the strength of Executive Directors' has been raised to 4 in lager banks.

Sitharaman had also announced the merger of 10 PSBs to form four new entities.

She also announced the merger of Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank; United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with Punjab National Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India, and the merger of Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank so as to strengthen these public sector banks (PSBs) and help achieve the target of a $5 trillion economy.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #video

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.