FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE updates: Finance Minister expected to address FPI surcharge issue

Aug 23, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
FM Sitharaman press conference to start shortly
CEA Subramanian rules out fiscal stimulus
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing a press conference on August 23 in New Delhi. The briefing is likely to discuss the state of the economy.
While the market holds its breath for the government to announce stimulus measures for the economy to rekindle the risk appetite of investors, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian has subtly indicated the hope may be misplaced. Read more.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has done away with the broad-based eligibility criteria for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to simplify the registration process, which is a step in the right direction but the regulator has to do more to bring back foreign investors, suggest experts. Read more
India Inc grows impatient as economy dips
But sentiment is souring in the country's boardrooms after a much-anticipated budget in July failed to provide any stimulus, and instead hiked taxes on the ultra-rich and on foreign portfolio investors.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeks antitrust whip on global firms abusing dominance
Last month, a senior government official had said that the government wanted the country's antitrust body to assess whether the so-called "Big Four" auditing firms - PwC, EY, Deloitte and KPMG - and their affiliates were hurting competition in any manner.
Several businessmen say the government needs to take swift action on the economy, as the economic growth in January-March slid to a near five-year low of 5.8 percent.
Another likely issue that the FM could address in the briefing could be the submission on the Direct Tax Code (DTC) report. The taskforce, headed by CBDT member Akhilesh Ranjan, had submitted its report on overhauling of the Income Tax Act to the minister. The new DTC is expected to rationalize income tax slabs and corporate tax.
Sitharaman is expected to brief on the state of the economy as sectors like automobile and fast-moving consumer goods have been reporting sluggish demand and low sales.
The minster had said that she would talk about ways of tackling the slowdown across sectors after studying the feedback from representatives.
In July, the Indian equity markets bled as FPIs turned net sellers, withdrawing Rs 12,419 crore from the market. The FPIs have been demanding a review of the announcement. Sitharaman then held consultations earlier this month with stakeholders to hear their grievances.