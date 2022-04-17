English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for US to attend World Bank, IMF meetings

    During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

    PTI
    April 17, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
    Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

    Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be leaving for the US later on Sunday to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF as well as G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG).

    During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

    She will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Government of India, the finance ministry said in a statement.

    India is expected to record the highest growth rate among large economies of the world. As per the Economic Survey, India may log 8-8.5 per cent GDP growth in the current fiscal ending March.

    In a high-level meeting, it said, the finance minister will also meet David Malpass, President, World Bank.

    Close

    Sitharaman will also participate in a high-level panel discussion on ‘Money at a Crossroad’ hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.

    Apart from the official meetings with the World Bank, IMF, G-20 and Financial Action Task Force, the finance minister will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #IMF #Nirmala Sitharaman #Sri Lanka #United States #World Bank
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 10:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.