App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

FM Logistic to set up $30 million logistic facility in Haryana's Jhajjar

The announcement was made by FM Logistic India Managing Director Alexandre Amine Soufiani at a press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

French firm FM Logistic is setting up a 31-acre multi-client logistics facility (MCF) at an estimated investment of $30 million in Jhajjar (Haryana), a company official said on September 24.

The announcement was made by FM Logistic India Managing Director Alexandre Amine Soufiani at a press conference.

"Our company is setting up a MCF facility in Jhajjar in Haryana over a land of 31 acre. The facility will be set up in phased manner. We are investing $30 million on this project. In first phase, we will invest $20 million," he told reporters.

Close

This warehouse, which is expected to be completed in December 2020, is part of the $150 million investment plan the company announced in March 2019 for India, Soufiani said.

related news

Jhajjar facility aims to address the needs of the company's clients in the northern region, he said, adding the future facility will provide cutting-edge warehousing, handling, value-added and omni-channel services to customers. The Jhajjar MCF enjoys strategic access to the Kundali, Manesar and Palwal expressways for faster connectivity to all major consumption centres in the northern region.

The new warehouse will have a storage capacity of 1,00,000 pallet positions and provide a dedicated area for co-packing and other value-added services. Furnished with safety and security features, the warehouse will offer cost efficient, quality storage and handling services, Soufiani added.

"This new warehouse near Delhi fits into our strategy of constructing multi-client warehouses near major Indian cities, such as Mumbai, Bangalore and Calcutta. All these facilities will meet our customers' expectations in terms of cost efficiency, warehouse space optimisation, product safety and capacity flexibility," Stephane Descarpentries, Director for Asia and strategic projects, FM Logistic, said.

India is an important market for FM Logistic and the company aims to strengthen its position the country, he added.

Founded in France in 1967, FM Logistic is present in 14 countries across Europe, Asia and Latin America (Brazil) and employs more than 27,200 people.

The company offers services such as logistics, transport and co-packing solutions to customers coming from FMCG, retail, perfume & cosmetics, industrial manufacturing and healthcare space.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.