FM Logistic to set up $30 million logistic facility in Haryana's Jhajjar

French firm FM Logistic is setting up a 31-acre multi-client logistics facility (MCF) at an estimated investment of $30 million in Jhajjar (Haryana), a company official said on September 24.

The announcement was made by FM Logistic India Managing Director Alexandre Amine Soufiani at a press conference.

"Our company is setting up a MCF facility in Jhajjar in Haryana over a land of 31 acre. The facility will be set up in phased manner. We are investing $30 million on this project. In first phase, we will invest $20 million," he told reporters.

This warehouse, which is expected to be completed in December 2020, is part of the $150 million investment plan the company announced in March 2019 for India, Soufiani said.

Jhajjar facility aims to address the needs of the company's clients in the northern region, he said, adding the future facility will provide cutting-edge warehousing, handling, value-added and omni-channel services to customers. The Jhajjar MCF enjoys strategic access to the Kundali, Manesar and Palwal expressways for faster connectivity to all major consumption centres in the northern region.

The new warehouse will have a storage capacity of 1,00,000 pallet positions and provide a dedicated area for co-packing and other value-added services. Furnished with safety and security features, the warehouse will offer cost efficient, quality storage and handling services, Soufiani added.

"This new warehouse near Delhi fits into our strategy of constructing multi-client warehouses near major Indian cities, such as Mumbai, Bangalore and Calcutta. All these facilities will meet our customers' expectations in terms of cost efficiency, warehouse space optimisation, product safety and capacity flexibility," Stephane Descarpentries, Director for Asia and strategic projects, FM Logistic, said.

India is an important market for FM Logistic and the company aims to strengthen its position the country, he added.

Founded in France in 1967, FM Logistic is present in 14 countries across Europe, Asia and Latin America (Brazil) and employs more than 27,200 people.