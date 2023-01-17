FM Logistic bags contract from UCB

Third-party logistics service provider FM Logistic on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract from United Colors of Benetton (UCB) for storage and handling operations of the global fashion brand.

The services will be carried out from FM Logistic's warehouse at Farrukhnagar in Haryana.

FM Logistic will not only cater to order preparations for UCB's owned, franchised outlets and other partners, including e-commerce, across India, but it will also deploy plug-and-play comprehensive supply chain and IT solutions for B2B2C operations, the logistics firm said.

Additionally, FM Logistic will provide value-added services like labelling, repackaging and managing returns and refurbishments, it said.

"We are building a robust supply chain towards the seamless transition of products from the warehouse to retail outlets, and ultimately to consumers," said Ramprasad Sridharan, CEO, United Colors of Benetton, India.

"We are committed to delivering to our customers the highest standards of safety, compliance, sustainability and operational excellence at competitive costs," said Alexandre Amine Soufiani, MD - FM Logistic India.