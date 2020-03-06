Flybe grounding could give Vistara an elusive slot at London Heathrow

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, collapsed on March 5. Flybe has long been struggling and after a sharp fall in travel demand, the coronavirus outbreak was the last nail in its coffin.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that the airline had entered administration and the airline’s website reflected the same along with the name of administrators. The airline has a fleet of 60+ aircraft comprising the Q400 and Embraer E175 and operated to 10+ countries and 50+ airports within Europe. The airline was owned by a consortium led by Virgin Atlantic.

What happens to the airline from here is for the CAA and administrators to decide. While most aircraft are leased, and lessors take them away as per Cape Town convention, there are other assets which are liquidated to pay off the dues. When it comes to the United Kingdom, slots have a large value attached to them since the country allows trading of slots at a cost. Some of the priciest slot deals have happened for London Heathrow including that by an Indian airline in the past. Jet Airways sold three pairs of slots at London Heathrow to Etihad in 2013 for a sum of $70 million. Etihad subsequently took a stake in Jet Airways. These slots were then leased to Jet Airways.

The now-defunct Thomas Cook Airlines had slots at airports other than Heathrow in the UK. When it went down last year, airport slots were sold to easyjet and Jet2Holidays for a few million pounds. If slots outside Heathrow could attract such high valuations, imagine what slots at Heathrow would.

London Heathrow and London slots

Initial slot filing released by ACL (Airport Coordination Limited) – the company that manages slots at London Heathrow for Summer Schedule 2020 – shows that Flybe has 204 weekly slots with historicity. This implies that the airline has been operating 102 departures, averaging between 14 and 15 daily departures at London Heathrow. The airline operated to Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Newquay from London Heathrow.

London Heathrow is one of the most congested airports in the world and the ACL reports indicate that there was a demand of 315,597 slots of which 289,892 slots were allocated, which translates to 91.86 percent of total demand.

It will take a month or two for the administrators to decide on the fate of slots going by the timelines of Thomas Cook. However, while business was booming last September, the current times are different. The coronavirus spread has led to cutbacks in capacity, grounding of aircraft and a dampened spirit in the travel industry, amongst others.

Airlines who are putting employees on notice and sending them on leave without pay, may not be able to fork out a lot of hard cash to buy slots and even if they do – the airlines may not be in a position to start the flights immediately to utilise them.

Vistara and London

Vistara recently took delivery of its first B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Configured in three classes and a total of 299 seats, the delivery has come at a time when the travel sentiment is at an all-time low in over a decade. Indian carriers have always had a penchant to fly to London. Kingfisher Airlines, Jet Airways and even Air Sahara flew to London. It is a combination of aura, demand, yields and connectivity that attracts and the airlines and makes the route sustainable on a long-term basis.

Vistara’s request for slots at London Heathrow for Summer 2020 were rejected as per the initial filing released by ACL. Vistara had requested for 14 slots for Summer 2020 at London Heathrow. This translates to a single daily departure as one slot means either an arrival or departure and a slot pair means arrival and departure.

While airports encourage new routes and new operators, there could be multiple reasons for rejection – starting with the fact that the airline did not have an aircraft for this mission when it applied for slots, the airline was not a designated carrier for this route under the bilateral agreement at the time of application or simply because the airport did not have the capacity at the terminal, apron or runway.

The Flybe grounding could open opportunities for Vistara – either to bid and purchase a slot or to lease it from the airline which purchases the slot pool from Flybe. The grounded airline was holding some good timed slots at Heathrow which are popular with flying public. The reduced number of airlines at Heathrow will also put pressure on the airport management to add airlines and continue to be a global gateway as the battle for the third runway and increase in traffic continues at Heathrow.

Tail Note

Vistara will get another B787-9 Dreamliner this month and expects to start international services by July. The airline already holds slots at London Gatwick and its language selection for its IFE (In-Flight entertainment) suggests that the airline might have Tokyo on its radar – also in-time for the Olympics.

With the coronavirus spread and the question mark over Olympics, London would still be a safer bet and the grounding of Flybe could be a blessing in disguise for Vistara to bag that elusive slot at London Heathrow.

