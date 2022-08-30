Flipkart's Kirana partners account for over 30% of 100 million monthly shipments

Flipkart's Kirana partners deliver over 30 percent of its 100 million shipments a month currently, the company said on August 30.

Ahead of the upcoming festive season and its Big Billion Day sales, the Walmart-owned e-commerce company revealed that it had onboarded an additional one lakh kiranas in the last year, taking the total partner count to over two lakh across the country.

"This will enable customers across the country including metros, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, and even in rural India to get their products delivered and fulfill their festive requirements while also becoming an additional source of income for Kirana partners," said the company.

As preparations for the festive season scale up, states including West Bengal (more than 27,000 merchants), Bihar (over 23,000), Uttar Pradesh (over 20,000), Maharashtra (over 17,000), and Tamil Nadu (over 14,000) have witnessed the highest onboarding of kiranas. The northeastern states have also witnessed a significant jump in participation with nearly 15,000 partner stores across Tripura, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh coming on board – a 5X growth from 2020.

This year, Flipkart has introduced additional incentives for Kirana partners such as guaranteed payment & bonuses, referral incentives, and a host of other benefits including a personal accident policy of Rs 5 lakhs to woo more merchant partners.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at the Flipkart Group, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is committed to creating a shared value for all ecosystem partners and has rolled out various initiatives over the years to further assimilate them into our value chain. In this endeavour, our Kirana Delivery Program has been one of the most impactful initiatives with over 2 lakh kirana partners joining hands with Flipkart."

"This program will enable us to seamlessly fulfill customers’ evolving requirements during the upcoming annual festive extravaganza, the Big Billion Days, with further expansion of the program across the nook and corner of the country," he added.

Launched in 2019, Flipkart’s Kirana delivery programme helps onboard local general trade stores, or kiranas, as delivery partners based on their availability, storage space at the store, and willingness to have an additional source of income. Having started with 27,000 kirana partners in the first year, the program has been growing from around 50,000 partners in 2020 to 1 lakh in 2021 and over 2 lakh this year.

The company has also established a digital registration process to ensure faster onboarding of interested Kirana partners. The process entails submitting an online application along with necessary documents and after thorough verification, the selected kiranas are inducted into the program and trained in the various nuances of delivery and customer management, in addition to the use of the app-based dashboards and digital payments. This helps in ensuring safe, timely deliveries and consistently superior e-commerce experiences.