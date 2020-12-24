MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Flipkart's Instakart used fake invoices to avail GST credit: Report

A spokesperson for Instakart denied the allegations of the company availing GST credit through fake invoices.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 03:33 PM IST

Instakart Services, a unit of Flipkart, allegedly used fake Goods and Services Tax (GST) invoices to avail input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 21 crore since July 2017.

GST Intelligence found that fake invoices were issued by two vendors engaged in "manpower supply", Financial Express reported.

A spokesperson for Instakart denied the allegations of the company availing credit through fake invoices.

"The investigation by the GST Intelligence wing concerns the non-payment of GST by two vendors. We are merely cooperating with the authorities to help with their findings to trace and track any wrongdoings by such vendors,"the spokesperson told the paper.

"We have paid each and every invoice of these vendors through banking channels and all documentary evidence has already been submitted to the department. The investigation is not to be misconstrued as being related to any wrongdoing by us — any such allegation is vehemently denied by us," the spokesperson said.

Close

Related stories

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) was investigating a separate case and found the accused supplied the fake invoices to two  vendors contracted by Instakart.

The DGGI found that these two firms didn't exist at their given addresses, and then issued summons to Instakart over their dealings with these vendors.

The Instakart spokesperson told Financial Express that transactions with the vendors was based on valid GST registration certificates.

Instakart has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court in relation to this matter, the report said. The spokesperson said it will support regulators in the investigation.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Flipkart #GST #GST fraud #India #Instakart Services
first published: Dec 24, 2020 03:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.