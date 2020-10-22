Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale sees surge in demand for work from home products

Demand for work from home products made up most of the sales clocked by the end of Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale. The sale period which ended on October 21 saw over 666 million site visitors and recorded 10 million deliveries in the first five days – response to pent up demand from lockdown.

Among the top sold items were smartphones, laptops, desktops, tablets and cameras, besides large appliances, Mint reported. Flipkart sold 3.5 million audio devices, and accessories – of which 1 million were headphones, and 50,000 desks (in furniture category) across India in the first five days of sale. Top smartphone brands were Samsung, Google and Apple.

Close to 3.5 million of the 10 million deliveries in the first five days were conducted via kirana stores partners.

“The revival in demand and resurgence of consumption is expected to remain even after BBD, as we continue to uplift the entire ecosystem. This was also the first completely virtual BBD, as we adapted to the advent of a ‘new normal’," Nandita Sinha, vice-president for customer growth and engagement at Flipkart said.

The app saw were 36 million new app downloads, close to 50 percent of site visitors were from Tier III cities, it added.

In categories, Flipkart Fashion in particular saw 51 percent growth compared to 2019, having sold 16 million products from 40,000 brands to 1,500 new cities – mostly Tier II. Adidas, Nike and Puma were top sellers.

Most of the gross merchandise value (GMV) was fuelled by new customers, Mrigank Gutgutia, director, e-commerce, Redseer Consulting told the paper.