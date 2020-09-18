Flipkart's 93% dream discount on Disney+ Hotstar's Premium membership was nothing more than a dream

The Premium Disney+ Hotstar annual membership was recently listed for Rs 99 on Flipkart, an effective 93 percent discount over its regular Rs 1,499 price. However, this was not the case, and the deal has been exposed as a "literal" steal.

Flipkart has clarified that it was an unexpected error and has since been taken down.

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium Flipkart voucher was nothing more than a scam. However, the Flipkart Assurance tag coupled with the reputation of the seller (RetailNet) gave credibility to the listing. Flipkart has said it will refund all Rs 99 purchases.



The Disney Hotstar subscription offer was due to an unexpected error. We apologize for the inconvenience. Rest assured, all orders cancelled will be refunded.

For your order related support, please DM ushttps://t.co/5DoqNukc8t

— flipkartsupport (@flipkartsupport) September 18, 2020

A spokesperson for the e-commerce giant told Gadget 360, “The Disney Hotstar subscription offer was due to an unexpected error. We apologise for the inconvenience. All orders cancelled will be refunded.”Several users took to Twitter to voice their discontent over not receiving the activation code after purchasing the membership.For those looking to subscribe to certain OTT platforms, we recommend heading to the official website, rather than third-party platforms like Flipkart and Amazon India.