Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Flipkart unveils loyalty programme to counter Amazon Prime

'Flipkart Plus' will be launched on Aug. 15, India's Independence Day, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said on Wednesday, adding that the programme will offer faster and free delivery, early access to major sales events and better customer support.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian online retailer Flipkart will be launching its second loyalty programme later this month, a move aimed at boosting customer retention and rivalling Amazon.com Inc's Prime benefit plan.

Flipkart, which is in the process of being acquired by U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc, had attempted a loyalty plan in the past without much success.

Amazon launched Prime, its global loyalty programme that offers free, faster shipping and free music and video streaming services, in India in 2016.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 12:53 pm

