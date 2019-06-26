Flipkart to roll out reward system SuperCoins from July

E-commerce firm Flipkart June 26 said it will roll out multi-brand rewards ecosystem 'SuperCoins' using which its customers can shop on various online platforms such as Zomato, OYO and Makemytrip. "SuperCoins can be earned on all Flipkart transactions and partner services hosted on the Flipkart App and can be redeemed for exciting rewards from an ever-increasing rewards portfolio, making every single transaction a rewarding experience for customers," Flipkart said in a statement.

SuperCoins will work for not only shopping on Flipkart, but also across more than 100 partner brands including Zomato, OYO, UrbanClap, PhonePe and MakeMyTrip, it added.

"With SuperCoins, customers will now be rewarded for doing everything they love, agnostic of which brand services they avail, and it will all be managed on one single platform," Flipkart Vice-President (Growth and Monetisation) Prakash Sikaria said.

Flipkart Plus members will get double SuperCoins than non-Plus members.

"The SuperCoins ecosystem is open to customers irrespective of the payment method they choose," the statement said.