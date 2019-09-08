App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Flipkart to help Jharkhand's craftsmen set up online biz

The initiative 'Flipkart Samarth' aims at enabling and handholding craftsmen from across India to set up online business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Flipkart on September 8 said it has signed an MoU with Jharkhand government to help artisans, weavers and craftsmen of the state set up online business through a special initiative.

The initiative 'Flipkart Samarth' aims at enabling and handholding craftsmen from across India to set up online business.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

"The MoU will bring thousands of artisans, weavers, and craftsmen from Jharkhand into the e-commerce fold, ahead of the state's much-awaited Bamboo Artists Conclave on September 18 - 19," Flipkart said in a statement.

"This e-commerce platform will unite the people across India with Jharkhand's craft, traditional skills and knowledge. Apart from local artisans and weavers, in course of time, other Jharkhand MSME manufacturers will also benefit out of this association with Flipkart," Das said.

Flipkart said as part of the Flipkart Samarth program, eligible entities and artisans will receive time-bound incubation support in the form of onboarding, cataloguing, account management, business insights, reduced commission (where eligible), and warehousing, the company added.

First Published on Sep 8, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #Flipkart #India

